One of my favourite parts of the garden is edible plants. Vegetables, stone fruit, berry fruit, citrus to name a fraction of what is available and what we are lucky enough to be able to grow in Whanganui's temperate climate.
Many people share the ideology that it would be great to be able to eat off the land and know what goes into your food.
A list that I have worked on and keep adding to and adjusting is what fruit is available for harvest in each month of the year. Today's column publishes the most recent version of this.
Living in Whanganui, touted as the fourth most temperate climate in the world, we climatically can grow and harvest fresh fruit every month of the year. If one was to be living in a colder climate this would not be possible, but it would be possible to grow, harvest and store fruit for use every month of the year.
So delving into a large number of sources, this column outlines the varieties of fruit that can be grown in Whanganui and harvested fresh each month. I will be interested to hear from any gardeners who read this and can shed more precision, or any correction on harvest times of fruit varieties. As the harvest time is based on climatic conditions and some books and catalogues do not specify the area for which they are written, harvest may vary by a few weeks.
If this inspires you then get cracking, now is a great time to be planting fruit trees in your garden. Many varieties that are only available in the garden centre seasonally are in store now with limited stocks. So take advantage of the moist soils, make your selection in store and you too can have a year round fruit harvest at your place.
Stone fruit pest watch – time to spray for curly leaf protection
With a great run of warmer days in July, the buds on peaches and nectarines are certainly looking close to swelling so keep an eye on them. The moment they start to move apply Freeflo copper and Enspray 99 oil to prevent curly leaf and get rid of any residual insect problems. These two products can be mixed together.
These certified organic oil and copper sprays can be used on all fruit trees as a winter clean-up which will remove over-wintering insect larvae and kill fungus spores. This will reduce pest and disease incidence in the coming summer. We recommend doing this spray combination twice two weeks apart.
Time soon to spray for protection against brown rot that destroys peaches, nectarines and sometimes apricots and plums, just as they ripen. Many come looking for a remedy each year when their fruit is rotting – the only fix for this is preventative spraying soon. Make sure you have on hand Yates Fungus Fighter to spray once at commencement of flowering, once in full bloom, once at petal fall and once at shuck fall.
Harvest in January
Avocado Hass
Plum Billington
Plum Wilsons Early
Plum Black Amber
Plum Black Doris (late)
Plum Elephant Heart
Plum Hunterston
Plum Satsuma
Plum Sultan
Cherry Lapins
Cherry Dawson
Strawberries
Raspberry Waiau
Raspberry Aspiring
Boysenberry
Logan Berry
Blueberry Blue Dawn
Blueberry Blue Magic
Blueberry Tasty Blue
Blueberry Misty
Blueberry Mirimba
Blueberry Centurion
Blueberry Tiff Blue
Blueberry Powder Blue
Lemon Meyer
Orange Harwood Late
Peach Elegant Lady (Late)
Peach Red Haven
Peach Wiggins ( Early)
Peach Dixired
Peach Honey Babe (Dwarf)
Peacherine Healeys ( Late)
Dwarf Peach Rose Chiffon (Late)
Dwarf Peach Pixzee (Late)
Dwarf Peach Kotare Honey ( Late)
Dwarf Peach Bonanza
Apricot Trevatt
Dwarf Apricot Garden Annie
Nectarine Mabel
Nectarine Queen Giant
Nectarine Red Gold
Nectarine New Boy
Nectarine Ruby Diamond
Nectarine Silver King (Early)
Nashi Hosui
Nashi Nijiseiki
Red Currant
Black Currant
Gooseberry Invicta
Gooseberry Pax
Fig Mrs Williams – 1st crop
Harvest in February
Nectarine Goldmine (Early)
Plum Hawera (Late)
Plum Elephant Heart
Plum Santa Rosa
Plum Luisa
Plum Burbank
Plum Coes Golden Drop
Plum Reine Claude de Bavay
Plum Omega (Late)
Plum Purple King (Late)
Plum Lucy
Prune Plum Stanley
Apple Discovery
Apple D'Estivale
Apple Gala
Apple Hetlina
Apple Initial
Apple Oratia Beauty
Apple Prima
Apple Worchester Pearmain
Apple Coxs Orange Pippin
Blueberry Misty
Blueberry Mirimba
Blueberry Burst
Almond All in One
Almond Burbank
Nashi Reddy Robin
Apple Dayton
Avocado Reed
Avocado Hass
Blackberry
Boysenberry
Logan Berry
Blueberry Blue Dawn
Blueberry Blue Magic
Blueberry Tasty Blue
Pear Conference
Pear Doyenne Du Comice (late)
Pear William Bon Chrietien
Pear Crispie
Pear Garden Wonder
Lemon Meyer
Orange Harwood Late
Peach Black Boy (Late)
Peach Hiawatha
Peach Yumyeong
Peach Golden Haze (Early)
Peach Snow Grace
Peach Scarlet O Hara
Apricot Fitzroy
Apricot Cluthagold
Apricot Tomcot
Dwarf Apricot Aprigold
Fig Mrs Williams – 1st crop
Grape Niagara
Grape Lakemont Seedless
Harvest in March
Plum Greengage
Plum Angeleno
Apple Royal Gala
Apple Ballerina
Apple Blenheim Orange
Apple Ergemont Russet
Apple Freyberg
Apple Laxtons Fortune
Apple Priscilla
Apple Telstar
Apple Pacific Rose
Apple Roys Pearl
Chestnut 1005
Avocado Reed
Avocado Hass
Blackberry
Blueberry Burst
Blueberry Muffin
Pear Beurre Bosc
Pear Packhams Triumph
Pear Winter Nelis
Pear Taylors Gold
Lemon Meyer
Orange Harwood Late
Feijoa Apollo
Feijoa Sherbet
Feijoa Kaiteri (Early)
Feijoa Anatoki (Early)
Feijoa Takaka
Quince Smyrna
Quince Van Diemens
Peach April White ( Late)
Peach Golden Queen
Peach Gordons Glory
Peach Garden Lady (dwarf)
Peach Paragon (Early)
Peach Cot
Chilean Guava
Fig Brown Turkey
Grape Lakemont Seedless
Grape Albany Surprise
Grape Moores Diamond
Grape Candice
Hazelnut Barcelona
Hazelnut Merveille de Bolwiller
Hazelnut Whiteheart
Hazelnut di Giffoni
Harvest in Late March/ Early April
Apple Belle de Boskoop
Apple Bramleys Seedling
Apple Liberty
Apple Peasgood's Nonsuch
Apple Sir Prize
Apple Tentation
Raspberry Aspiring
Raspberry Heritage
Blueberry Burst
Blueberry Muffin
Harvest in April
Apple Baujade
Apple Braeburn
Apple Fuji
Apple Granny Smith
Apple Kidds Orange
Apple Montys Surprise
Apple Mother
Apple Splendour
Apple Sturmer Pippin
Apple Tydemans Late Orange
Apple Winter Banana
Apple Topaz
Avocado Reed
Lemon Meyer
Feijoa Apollo
Feijoa Unique
Feijoa Kakapo
Feijoa Manawatu
Pear Concorde
Pear Winter Cole
Quince Van Diemens
Quince Smyrna
Tamarillo Teds Red
Chilean Guava
Fig Brown Turkey
Fig Mrs Williams – 2nd crop
Grape Albany Surprise
Grape Moores Diamond
Grape Candice
Walnut Meyric
Walnut Shannon
Walnut Rex
Walnut Serr
Harvest in May
Mandarin Satsuma Miho
Mandarin Satsuma
Lemon Meyer
Lemon Yenben/Lisbon
Lemonade
Lime Bearrs
Lime Tahitian
Grapefruit Golden Special
Casimiroa Sue Belle
Casimiroa Te Puna
Persimmon Fuyu
Feijoa Wiki Tu
Feijoa Triumph
Feijoa Opal Star
Tamarillo Bold Gold
Tamarillo Tango
Tamarillo Teds Red
Fig Mrs Williams – 2nd crop
Persimmon
Harvest in June
Mandarin Miho
Mandarin Satsuma Silverhill
Avocado Bacon
Avocado Hashimoto
Lemon Meyer
Lime Bearrs
Lime Tahitian
Grapefruit Golden Special
Casimiroa Sue Belle
Casimiroa Te Puna
Tamarillo Bold Gold
Tamarillo Tango
Tamarillo Teds Red
Harvest in July
Avocado Bacon
Avocado Hashimoto
Lemon Meyer
Lemon Yenben/Lisbon
Lemonade
Lime Bearrs
Lime Tahitian
Grapefruit Golden Special
Grapefruit Cutlers Red
Orange Bests Seedless
Mandarin Silver Hill
Mandarin Satsuma
Tamarillo Bold Gold
Tamarillo Tango
Tamarillo Teds Red
Casimiroa Sue Belle
Casimiroa Te Puna
Medlar
Harvest in August
Grapefruit Golden Special
Avocado Fuerte
Orange Bests Seedless
Lemon Meyer
Lemon YenBen/Lisbon
Lemonade
Mandarin Silver Hill
Mandarin Miho
Mandarin Satsuma
Casimiroa Sue Belle
Casimiroa Te Puna
Loquat Mogi
Harvest in September
Avocado Fuerte
Orange Bests Seedless
Lemon Meyer
Grapefruit Golden Special
Cherimoya Bronceada
Cherimoya Canaria
Loquat Mogi
Harvest in October
Avocado Fuerte
Blueberry Misty
Blueberry Mirimba
Lemon Meyer
Cherimoya Bronceada
Cherimoya Canaria
Cherry Tangshe
Harvest in November
Avocado Hass
Logan Berry
Blueberry Misty
Blueberry Mirimba
Cherimoya Bronceada
Cherimoya Canaria
Lemon Meyer
Orange Harwood Late
Harvest in December
Plum Duffs Early Jewel (Christmas)
Plum Santa Rosa
Plumcot Scarlet Sunrise
Plumcot Spring Satin
Avocado Hass
Logan Berry
Blueberry Blue Dawn
Blueberry Blue Magic
Blueberry Tasty Blue
Blueberry Misty
Blueberry Mirimba
Blueberry Muffin
Orange Harwood Late
Apricot Royal Rosa
Apricot Sundrop
Dwarf Apricot Golden Glow
Red Currant
Black Currant
Gooseberry Invicta
Gooseberry Pax
Raspberry Waiau
Raspberry Aspiring
Cherry Compact Stella
Nectarine Snowqueen