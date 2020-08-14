One of my favourite parts of the garden is edible plants. Vegetables, stone fruit, berry fruit, citrus to name a fraction of what is available and what we are lucky enough to be able to grow in Whanganui's temperate climate.

Many people share the ideology that it would be great to be able to eat off the land and know what goes into your food.

A list that I have worked on and keep adding to and adjusting is what fruit is available for harvest in each month of the year. Today's column publishes the most recent version of this.

Living in Whanganui, touted as the fourth most temperate climate in the world, we climatically can grow and harvest fresh fruit every month of the year. If one was to be living in a colder climate this would not be possible, but it would be possible to grow, harvest and store fruit for use every month of the year.

So delving into a large number of sources, this column outlines the varieties of fruit that can be grown in Whanganui and harvested fresh each month. I will be interested to hear from any gardeners who read this and can shed more precision, or any correction on harvest times of fruit varieties. As the harvest time is based on climatic conditions and some books and catalogues do not specify the area for which they are written, harvest may vary by a few weeks.

If this inspires you then get cracking, now is a great time to be planting fruit trees in your garden. Many varieties that are only available in the garden centre seasonally are in store now with limited stocks. So take advantage of the moist soils, make your selection in store and you too can have a year round fruit harvest at your place.

Stone fruit pest watch – time to spray for curly leaf protection

With a great run of warmer days in July, the buds on peaches and nectarines are certainly looking close to swelling so keep an eye on them. The moment they start to move apply Freeflo copper and Enspray 99 oil to prevent curly leaf and get rid of any residual insect problems. These two products can be mixed together.

Advertisement

These certified organic oil and copper sprays can be used on all fruit trees as a winter clean-up which will remove over-wintering insect larvae and kill fungus spores. This will reduce pest and disease incidence in the coming summer. We recommend doing this spray combination twice two weeks apart.

Brown-rot on peaches. Photo / Supplied

Time soon to spray for protection against brown rot that destroys peaches, nectarines and sometimes apricots and plums, just as they ripen. Many come looking for a remedy each year when their fruit is rotting – the only fix for this is preventative spraying soon. Make sure you have on hand Yates Fungus Fighter to spray once at commencement of flowering, once in full bloom, once at petal fall and once at shuck fall.

•Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre

Harvest in January

Avocado Hass

Plum Billington

Plum Wilsons Early

Plum Black Amber

Plum Black Doris (late)

Advertisement

Plum Elephant Heart

Plum Hunterston

Plum Satsuma

Plum Sultan

Cherry Lapins

Cherry Dawson

Strawberries

Raspberry Waiau

Raspberry Aspiring

Boysenberry

Logan Berry

Blueberry Blue Dawn

Blueberry Blue Magic

Blueberry Tasty Blue

Blueberry Misty

Blueberry Mirimba

Blueberry Centurion

Blueberry Tiff Blue

Blueberry Powder Blue

Lemon Meyer

Orange Harwood Late

Peach Elegant Lady (Late)

Peach Red Haven

Peach Wiggins ( Early)

Peach Dixired

Peach Honey Babe (Dwarf)

Peacherine Healeys ( Late)

Dwarf Peach Rose Chiffon (Late)

Dwarf Peach Pixzee (Late)

Dwarf Peach Kotare Honey ( Late)

Dwarf Peach Bonanza

Apricot Trevatt

Dwarf Apricot Garden Annie

Nectarine Mabel

Nectarine Queen Giant

Nectarine Red Gold

Nectarine New Boy

Nectarine Ruby Diamond

Nectarine Silver King (Early)

Nashi Hosui

Nashi Nijiseiki

Red Currant

Black Currant

Gooseberry Invicta

Gooseberry Pax

Fig Mrs Williams – 1st crop

Harvest in February

Nectarine Goldmine (Early)

Plum Hawera (Late)

Plum Elephant Heart

Plum Santa Rosa

Plum Luisa

Plum Burbank

Plum Coes Golden Drop

Plum Reine Claude de Bavay

Plum Omega (Late)

Plum Purple King (Late)

Plum Lucy

Prune Plum Stanley

Apple Discovery

Apple D'Estivale

Apple Gala

Apple Hetlina

Apple Initial

Apple Oratia Beauty

Apple Prima

Apple Worchester Pearmain

Apple Coxs Orange Pippin

Blueberry Misty

Blueberry Mirimba

Blueberry Burst

Almond All in One

Almond Burbank

Nashi Reddy Robin

Apple Dayton

Avocado Reed

Avocado Hass

Blackberry

Boysenberry

Logan Berry

Blueberry Blue Dawn

Blueberry Blue Magic

Blueberry Tasty Blue

Pear Conference

Pear Doyenne Du Comice (late)

Pear William Bon Chrietien

Pear Crispie

Pear Garden Wonder

Lemon Meyer

Orange Harwood Late

Peach Black Boy (Late)

Peach Hiawatha

Peach Yumyeong

Peach Golden Haze (Early)

Peach Snow Grace

Peach Scarlet O Hara

Apricot Fitzroy

Apricot Cluthagold

Apricot Tomcot

Dwarf Apricot Aprigold

Fig Mrs Williams – 1st crop

Grape Niagara

Grape Lakemont Seedless

Harvest in March

Plum Greengage

Plum Angeleno

Apple Royal Gala

Apple Ballerina

Apple Blenheim Orange

Apple Ergemont Russet

Apple Freyberg

Apple Laxtons Fortune

Apple Priscilla

Apple Telstar

Apple Pacific Rose

Apple Roys Pearl

Chestnut 1005

Avocado Reed

Avocado Hass

Blackberry

Blueberry Burst

Blueberry Muffin

Pear Beurre Bosc

Pear Packhams Triumph

Pear Winter Nelis

Pear Taylors Gold

Lemon Meyer

Orange Harwood Late

Feijoa Apollo

Feijoa Sherbet

Feijoa Kaiteri (Early)

Feijoa Anatoki (Early)

Feijoa Takaka

Quince Smyrna

Quince Van Diemens

Peach April White ( Late)

Peach Golden Queen

Peach Gordons Glory

Peach Garden Lady (dwarf)

Peach Paragon (Early)

Peach Cot

Chilean Guava

Fig Brown Turkey

Grape Lakemont Seedless

Grape Albany Surprise

Grape Moores Diamond

Grape Candice

Hazelnut Barcelona

Hazelnut Merveille de Bolwiller

Hazelnut Whiteheart

Hazelnut di Giffoni

Harvest in Late March/ Early April

Apple Belle de Boskoop

Apple Bramleys Seedling

Apple Liberty

Apple Peasgood's Nonsuch

Apple Sir Prize

Apple Tentation

Raspberry Aspiring

Raspberry Heritage

Blueberry Burst

Blueberry Muffin

Harvest in April

Apple Baujade

Apple Braeburn

Apple Fuji

Apple Granny Smith

Apple Kidds Orange

Apple Montys Surprise

Apple Mother

Apple Splendour

Apple Sturmer Pippin

Apple Tydemans Late Orange

Apple Winter Banana

Apple Topaz

Avocado Reed

Lemon Meyer

Feijoa Apollo

Feijoa Unique

Feijoa Kakapo

Feijoa Manawatu

Pear Concorde

Pear Winter Cole

Quince Van Diemens

Quince Smyrna

Tamarillo Teds Red

Chilean Guava

Fig Brown Turkey

Fig Mrs Williams – 2nd crop

Grape Albany Surprise

Grape Moores Diamond

Grape Candice

Walnut Meyric

Walnut Shannon

Walnut Rex

Walnut Serr

Harvest in May

Mandarin Satsuma Miho

Mandarin Satsuma

Lemon Meyer

Lemon Yenben/Lisbon

Lemonade

Lime Bearrs

Lime Tahitian

Grapefruit Golden Special

Casimiroa Sue Belle

Casimiroa Te Puna

Persimmon Fuyu

Feijoa Wiki Tu

Feijoa Triumph

Feijoa Opal Star

Tamarillo Bold Gold

Tamarillo Tango

Tamarillo Teds Red

Fig Mrs Williams – 2nd crop

Persimmon

Harvest in June

Mandarin Miho

Mandarin Satsuma Silverhill

Avocado Bacon

Avocado Hashimoto

Lemon Meyer

Lime Bearrs

Lime Tahitian

Grapefruit Golden Special

Casimiroa Sue Belle

Casimiroa Te Puna

Tamarillo Bold Gold

Tamarillo Tango

Tamarillo Teds Red

Harvest in July

Avocado Bacon

Avocado Hashimoto

Lemon Meyer

Lemon Yenben/Lisbon

Lemonade

Lime Bearrs

Lime Tahitian

Grapefruit Golden Special

Grapefruit Cutlers Red

Orange Bests Seedless

Mandarin Silver Hill

Mandarin Satsuma

Tamarillo Bold Gold

Tamarillo Tango

Tamarillo Teds Red

Casimiroa Sue Belle

Casimiroa Te Puna

Medlar

Harvest in August

Grapefruit Golden Special

Avocado Fuerte

Orange Bests Seedless

Lemon Meyer

Lemon YenBen/Lisbon

Lemonade

Mandarin Silver Hill

Mandarin Miho

Mandarin Satsuma

Casimiroa Sue Belle

Casimiroa Te Puna

Loquat Mogi

Harvest in September

Avocado Fuerte

Orange Bests Seedless

Lemon Meyer

Grapefruit Golden Special

Cherimoya Bronceada

Cherimoya Canaria

Loquat Mogi

Harvest in October

Avocado Fuerte

Blueberry Misty

Blueberry Mirimba

Lemon Meyer

Cherimoya Bronceada

Cherimoya Canaria

Cherry Tangshe

Harvest in November

Avocado Hass

Logan Berry

Blueberry Misty

Blueberry Mirimba

Cherimoya Bronceada

Cherimoya Canaria

Lemon Meyer

Orange Harwood Late

Harvest in December

Plum Duffs Early Jewel (Christmas)

Plum Santa Rosa

Plumcot Scarlet Sunrise

Plumcot Spring Satin

Avocado Hass

Logan Berry

Blueberry Blue Dawn

Blueberry Blue Magic

Blueberry Tasty Blue

Blueberry Misty

Blueberry Mirimba

Blueberry Muffin

Orange Harwood Late

Apricot Royal Rosa

Apricot Sundrop

Dwarf Apricot Golden Glow

Red Currant

Black Currant

Gooseberry Invicta

Gooseberry Pax

Raspberry Waiau

Raspberry Aspiring

Cherry Compact Stella

Nectarine Snowqueen