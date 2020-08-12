Feeder bull sales have been running for the past three weeks in both Dannevirke and Mangatainoka with prices reflecting the North Island-wide trend of being $30/head down on this time last year.

These Blatchford aged feeder bulls topped the Friesian prices at $175/head.
These Blatchford aged feeder bulls topped the Friesian prices at $175/head.

Friesian bulls dominated both sales this week as in previous sales, numbers being slightly down but still offering a good range.

Good-quality Friesian bulls were returning $130/head at both the Dannevirke NZ Farmers Livestock sale on Monday August 10 and PGG Wrightson's sale on Tuesday August 11, with medium quality ranging between $80 and $100/head.

Beef cross bulls were few but in high demand, white-faced Hereford X reaching $180-185/head, a Speckled Park topping the Dannevirke sale at $190 and an Angus going for $175.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Beef X heifers numbered barely a dozen and averaged $100/head.

There was keen demand from buyers, one farmer from Ōmakere buying 45 calves and looking for more to reach his target of 200.

Both livestock agencies are seeking more yardings.

Related articles: