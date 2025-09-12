Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / The Country / Opinion

City kid’s farm fail: Entire truckload dumped in ‘awful’ pit - Hunter Wells

Hunter Wells
Opinion by
Writer·Coast & Country News·
3 mins to read
Weekend Sun

The Hat got more than he bargained for, letting a city kid back his truck up to the offal pit. Photo / 123rf

The Hat got more than he bargained for, letting a city kid back his truck up to the offal pit. Photo / 123rf

It was the day I dumped the whole shebang down the “awful” pit.

Awful pit?

When The Hat had that sodden, tarry stub of a roll-your-own sandwiched between his lips, the word “offal” became “awful”.

Regardless, it was the day I gave The Hat very good reason

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save