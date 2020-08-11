.



New Zealand's most at risk breeding bird has been given help to survive thanks to the Defence Force.

The country's most endangered birds, tara iti/New Zealand fairy terns, received a boost to their upcoming breeding season with the creation of new man-made shell nesting sites in Mangawhai in Northland and Papakanui, north of Auckland.

Tara iti typically build their nests on exposed, low-lying areas of shell-covered sand.

These new nesting sites were made by transporting 50 tonnes of locally sourced shell into safe sites by New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) helicopter last week, who used the operation as a training exercise.

The operation was funded by The Shorebirds Trust and supported by the Tara Iti Golf Club, NZDF, local iwi Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, Te Uri o Hau and Ngāti Manuhiri.

"We created new shell nests for the birds last year and had success with one pair laying an egg. When you are talking small numbers of birds, one success, like using a safer nest to breed, is a huge step forward. Other than predator control, habitat enhancement is the most important action that can be taken to ensure tara iti survival," Ayla Wiles, Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger, said.

NZ Defence Force helicopters took part in an operation to help make news nests for tara iti/New Zealand fairy terns at Mangawhai last week.

"The new shell patch breeding sites have created safer places for tara iti to nest on, protecting them from tidal inundation and sand blow. In the past we've had nests impacted by high winds, which means parent birds can't find their eggs and king tides wash nests away. The new sites are placed in the rear of the dunes, providing more protection for chicks and their parents.

"Support for our most endangered bird by community groups and local hapu and iwi is essential for their survival. I would like to acknowledge the contribution of The Shorebirds Trust and those who partnered with them to get these new shell nests created, and the ongoing work of the recovery group."

The total population of this species is fewer than 40 birds.

Tara iti used to nest on beaches right round the North Island coast and on the east coast of the South Island. Introduced predators (feral cats, rats, stoats, ferrets and weasels), habitat loss and human disturbance have brought them to the brink of extinction.

Tara iti now have just four main nesting sites: Papakanui Spit, Pakiri Beach, Waipu and Mangawhai sandspits.

NZ's most endangered birds, tara iti/ fairy tern have got safer nesting places at Mangawhai thanks to help from the Defence Force.

Tara iti nest on beaches during summer between October and February. They create a nest by scraping a small hollow in the sand. This means their eggs and chicks are very vulnerable. DoC and volunteers fence off the four nesting areas and erect signs asking the public not to enter the sites.

NZ fairy tern facts:

The New Zealand fairy tern numbers about 40 birds and fewer than 12 breeding pairs. It is New Zealand's rarest breeding bird, and is at considerable risk of extinction due to a variety of threats including introduced predators and human disturbance.

Fairy terns nest at four sites in Northland at Waipū, Mangawhai and Papakanui sandspits, and Pakiri River mouth (one pair since 2003). After breeding, the terns visit harbours and estuaries between Auckland and Whangārei, but mostly Kaipara Harbour.

Elsewhere, fairy terns breed in Australia and New Caledonia.