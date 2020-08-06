Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Bruce Wills, the new chairman of Queen Elizabeth II National Trust.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader defends the government's stance on not opening up our borders but he opens up on Winston Peters!

John Brakenridge:

The NZ Merino Company's chief executive talks about the partnership with Cavalier Bremworth that will deliver $5 million value direct to strong wool growers over the next three years as the carpet manufacturer moves away from synthetic products in favour of wool and natural fibres.

Chris Russell:

From his riverboat on the Murray River, our Australian correspondent laments the Covid-19 shambles in Victoria and reflects on 75 years since Hiroshima and 25 years on from the movie Babe.

Bruce Wills:

The Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has appointed former Federated Farmers' President Bruce Wills as Chairman of Queen Elizabeth II National Trust for a term of three years, following the retirement of James Guild on completion of his maximum 9-year term as a director.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive reviews the bank's latest August Agribusiness Monthly Update where the dark cloud of Covid-19 hovers over international agricultural commodity prices.

