One of the New Zealand pork industry's veterans has been recognised with a major award.

Ian Barugh, Technical Advisor for NZ Pork, is the recipient of the New Zealand Pork Industry Recognition of Outstanding Achievement and Contribution Award.

Barugh has worked in the pork sector for more than 50 years.

He began rearing pigs as a teenager on the family farm in Te Awamutu before gaining a Bachelor of Agriculture Science and a Diploma in Science from Massey University.

His roles since then have included managing a pork production operation, a pork procurement and marketing company and working as an on-farm advisory consultant.

Meanwhile, Jane Stanley and Whitney Ross, who both work at Patoa Farms in North Canterbury, were named as the winners of the Trainee of the Year awards.

NZ Pig Breeders President Jayne Corlett (left) with Trainee of the Year award winner Jane Stanley. Photo / Supplied

David Baines, NZ Pork Chief Executive, said Barugh had provided more than 50 years of dedicated service to the industry.

"Over the past 20 years, Ian has been a Technical Advisor for New Zealand Pork. He has providing invaluable support for our staff, for pork producers, nutritionists, vets and others – there can be few people in the sector who have not benefited from his input."

Sharon Watson from Primary ITO (left) with Trainee of the Year award winner Whitney Ross. Photo / Supplied

"Industry training has been a huge part of Ian's work. He has been involved for many years in delivering stockperson training programmes and is across every aspect of pork production including nutrition, management, animal welfare, environment, and regulatory issues, spanning the indoor and outdoor sectors" Baines said.

Trainee of the year winners Jane Stanley and Whitney Ross were each presented with $500 in recognition of their training achievements, with the presentation made by Sharon Watson, Training Advisor with Primary ITO and Jayne Corlett, NZ Pig Breeders president.

Stanley joined Patoa Farms in October 2006 and has completed her Primary ITO qualification to level 4. She has spent much of her career with the company as a Team Leader in the nucleus breeding herd and recently moved into a Herd Analyst role, reporting on herd performance and manages the gilt selection process.

She works closely with the herd manager and senior management team as well as being part of the health and safety team.

Ross joined Patoa in February 2018. She quickly showed real aptitude as a stockperson and now works in the commercial herd. She has achieved her Primary ITO level 3 qualification.

NZ Pork Chief Executive, David Baines. Photo / Supplied

"Jane and Whitney are great examples of the opportunities offered to build and progress careers in the New Zealand pork sector," said Baines.

"The pork industry offers many career opportunities, on farm, in manager roles, or in technical fields. There are entry level positions for people with or without experience and plenty of opportunities to undertake formal training and on job training, leading to NZQA qualifications."

The awards were presented at NZ Pork's Annual General Meeting and conference in Christchurch last month.