The Katikati A&P Show Society's hall in Major St has been freshened up thanks to a $14,500 grant from the Grassroots Trust. The building has been given a new lick of rich red paint by Douglas Robinson of Tallman Painting.

The Katikati A&P Show has a long and proud history dating back to 1913 (with a few years missed during wartime) and is Katikati's oldest event. It remains a traditional show at heart, attracting competitors and visitors from all over the district and enjoys strong support from the local community.

The Katikati A&P Show Society's hall still has the old cow bales.

As Katikati's population grows, the A&P Show has grown too and it provides a vital link between the town and the rural community.

The A&P committee is busy now preparing for the 100th show in 2022.

"Our aim is to always provide a great family-based Agricultural and Pastoral Show with and for our community, that also represents and embraces our local history and celebrates those founding pioneers that shaped our community."

Being one of Katikati's oldest halls, the A&P hall is one of the first buildings you see when entering Katikati from the north.

The committee intends to carry out further repairs and maintenance work on the building.