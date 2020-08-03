National may be falling behind in the polls, but Act leader David Seymour is confident that the country will see a centre-right government return to power in September.

The latest Colmar Brunton poll placed National at 32 per cent, slightly higher than the 25 per cent the Reid Research poll had them on.

Both polls have shown that Labour could govern alone - with Colmar Brunton putting the government on 53 per cent.

Act is sitting around the five per cent mark, the same as the Greens. It would see the party pick up six seats - but Seymour told The Country's Jamie Mackay he is aiming for eight.

And even though it seems unlikely now, Seymour thinks that NZ First and the Greens won't return to Parliament - putting Labour at risk.

"I think that New Zealand First are toast fundamentally because they've just let too many people down and they are just trying the same old routine.

He also doesn't think that the Greens strong brand will be enough to return them to Government.

Seymour says that they'd have to make history to be the first party to hit the five per cent mark after being in Parliament.

"The second problem they've got is that the Labour leader is more like a Green vote or Green MP than any other Labour leader."

Thirdly, Seymour says he is more popular than the Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson.

"I think we might win anyway because it's a drag race between reality and fantasy," Seymour says. He believes that people will stop wanting to be safe when the economy suffers.

And the other factor Act has over the other parties?

"I've had no ruptions or difficulties in my caucus. No sex scandals either."

Also in today's interview: Seymour pondered the outcome of the euthanasia and cannabis polls being conducted in conjunction with the general election.