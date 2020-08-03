Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Nick Davenport from Lanaco to talk about making face masks with New Zealand wool.

On with the show:

Nick Davenport:

We talk to the founder and marketing manager of innovative tech company Lanaco about how the Covid-19 pandemic has just made the future of wool filtration products a lot brighter.

David Seymour:

Act's high-flying leader explains why he thinks a centre-right government can be formed on September 19 off the back the Greens and NZ First not making it back into parliament. We also ponder the outcome of the euthanasia and cannabis polls being conducted in conjunction with the general election.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert comments on whether Mother Nature lulling us into a false sense of security around the prospect of an early spring, with parts of New Zealand 8 degrees warmer than normal today?

Julia Jones:

The Head of Analytics for NZX paints a positive picture for the future of New Zealand agricultural commodity prices despite the dark cloud of Covid-19 hanging over world trade.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

