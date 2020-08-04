Forty members of the Taranaki Area of Rural Women NZ joined together to celebrate International Day held at the Shakee Pear cafe in the Taranaki Pioneer Village, Stratford on Friday, July 3.

This was the first gathering since the Covid lockdown, which was obvious by the chatter and connection. Members were once again able to catch up with long time members and friends.

They also talked openly about Covid and the effect it had had on their life. Technology had suddenly became very important and those who could took up the challenge to learn more and how to connect in different ways with family members throughout the world.

The country of study this year is Papua New Guinea.

The guest speaker was Joan Coles who spoke of her interesting and testing work in Sudan.

Competitions included, creating a basket to hold food, a mask, and the PNG flag, banana bread and jam drops.

Toko branch won the Emily Cook Cup for the most points for the day.

During lockdown members had sharpened up their knitting needles and knitted snoods for the Rural Support Trust, beanies, cowls and wrist warmers, suitable knitted garments for premature babies donated to the hospital, plus baby singlets, matinee jackets, bonnets, booties and beanies, and hot water bottle covers for Hospice. A grand effort of charitable work carried out.