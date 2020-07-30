Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Australian correspondent Chris Russell, who was cruising down the Murray River in a house boat.

On with the show:

Brian McKechnie:

The year was 1978. Kate Bush was at number 1 on the pop charts and a laid-back Southlander kicked the winning penalty goal against Wales after an infamous Andy Haden dive. Today we pay tribute to an All Blacks great who passed away yesterday.

Nicky Hyslop:

A high-profile woman in agricultural governance puts the call out for more women to make our board rooms look a lot more like any other room of New Zealanders.

Steve Carden:

The chief executive of Pāmu praises the performance of his organic dairy farms and questions why organics appears to have got lost amidst the buzz around regenerative farming.

Chris Russell:

Our NSW-based Australian correspondent explains why he's on a river boat on the mighty Murray River when Covid lurks menacingly in Victoria on the southern banks.

Andrew Hoggard:

We find the President of Federated Farmers elbow-deep in calving on his Manawatu farm and we looks at the Feds' wish list for the election.

