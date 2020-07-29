Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Deputy Prime Minister if he was "poking the $30 billion Chinese bear" following the suspension of New Zealand's extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

Professor Keith Woodford:

They used to call it printing money. Nowadays it's called quantitative easing. We ask one of New Zealand's leading farming economic academics what it means for New Zealand farmers and get his take on the state of the world economy.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask our NIWA weather guy about winter, what winter?

Hunter McGregor:

Our Chinese correspondent, an ex-pat Kiwi selling venison in Shanghai, talks about the increasing demand for his product as the restaurant trade, and the Chinese economy, regains momentum.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based proteins analyst talks about lockdown in the Lucky Country and whether New Zealand dairy farmers are striking it lucky in China.

