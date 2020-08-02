The official grand opening of a sustainable eco-village in Paraparaumu will take place on Sunday.

Work has been beavering away at the Ruapehu St site to create the Lotus Eco Village.

The site had been the home of the Lotus Yoga Centre and Retreat run by Eric and Cathryn Doornekamp for many years.

The couple had been mulling over ideas for the land for a while before settling on the idea of a holistic village environment incorporating eco design and co-housing principles for people living together in an intentional community.

The aim is about making the best use of the environment, in a low impact way, and creating a community that looks out for each other.

The concept, involving 24 house sites and a community/yoga centre, has been evolving steadily since earthworks ramped up early last year.

Wallace Asset Management has been the project managing company, especially director Simon Wallace.

Bullocks has been doing the earthworks and roading, West Coast Plumbing sorting out the services, and Ryder Builders building the Ben Gilpin designed homes.

A number of other contractors have been busy on site.

There's has been various challenges, and unexpected costs, but the vision is taking shape.

"Simon has made every dollar count," brother Ralph Wallace said. "We're really pleased.

"There have been so many challenges but no one has walked off or thrown a dizzy."

Final touches are being put on four of the designed eco-houses as well as a three level community/yoga centre.

The centre, designed by Gilpin and built by Haskell Construction, is the heart of the village and comprises a large yoga studio, community centre, guest apartment, reception, reading room, writing room, therapy rooms and more.

The yoga studio is large, peaceful and located to make the most of commanding views towards the sea.

"We will get very well defined seasonal views," Ralph said.

Six more houses are in various stages of construction with the aim to have the whole village, estimated to cost about $17 million, completed by 2023.

The eco-village is set in 3.5 hectares of partially clad regenerating native bush backing onto the first line of the Tararua Ranges.

Running parallel to the physical construction is the formation of human settlement and community.

"Already little by little our fledgling community has been growing month by month as people have been drawn to join us in this dynamic social adventure, working where we can on the land and developing friendships with each other," Ralph said.

