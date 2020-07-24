

A man who cut down a prized kauri tree at Whangārei Hospital under the cover of a storm is still being hunted, and police have released CCTV images in the hope that somebody recognises him.

The brazen vandal took advantage of an overnight storm to cut down a large kauri tree at the hospital about 2.20am on July 16.

The man put up orange cones around the area before using the chainsaw he brought with him to fell the tree.

And to rub salt into the wound, he waved at the CCTV camera that captured his handiwork as he left. He left behind the cones that he probably picked up from roadworks nearby on Maunu Rd and a pile of sawdust from his destruction.

The act of vandalism has left Northland District Health Board (NDHB) baffled as to the man's motives and has received widespread condemnation.

Inspector Chris McClellan, of Whangārei police, said the vandalism had upset many and, while police had received some information from the public, more was needed to help catch the man.

''It's a really disappointing act of vandalism against the kauri tree, but also there's the significance of the tree itself, the attack on the hospital and the cultural perspective of the kauri tree and what it means to our community,'' McLellan said.

''Somebody will know who he is. He had a distinctive yellow chainsaw with a large blade and we hope somebody will recognise him. He's chosen this time, after 2am in the morning, under cover of the storm to carry this act out. The kauri has huge cultural significance to New Zealanders and I suppose the big question is why, why did he do it?''

He said anybody with information could contact their local police station, ring police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, NDHB has blessed the downed kauri tree and site where it was felled in a ceremony on Monday conducted by kaumatua Rex Nathan.

The kauri tree is well over 80 years old. A ready-made replacement has been found but it will take a while to reach the same heights. As the site was being cleared a kauri sapling from the tree was found growing in the foliage beneath where the tree stood.

NDHB acting chief executive Ian McKenzie said the tree was outside the Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre, on the Whangārei Hospital campus.

"It is beyond belief to understand what has motivated such a senseless act," McKenzie said.

"They have taken away a beautiful piece of nature that we know is valued greatly by patients and staff alike."