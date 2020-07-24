Forward-thinking Kiwis have been celebrated with the annual Fieldays Innovation Awards, with the winners announced today.

Innovation has been at the heart of Fieldays since its inception over 50 years ago, say organisers.

"It is the very reason Fieldays exists and why Fieldays Online was launched. Innovation is not easy, it requires courage and a willingness to take on risk, yet it is also fundamental to the overall sustainability of any business or industry. It is necessary if we wish to solve today's problems and prepare the ground for solving tomorrows."

The winners of the 2020 Fieldays Online Innovation awards are:

Young Inventor of the Year Award
Winner: St Paul's Collegiate School - James Barker, Thomas Glenn, William Cowan, and Curtly Harper.
Name of innovation: Flash Flow

Fleetpin. Photo / Supplied
Runner up:

Kate Cregoe

Name of innovation: Sheep Stencil

Runner up: St Paul's Collegiate School - Molly Nelson, Ellis Watson, Libby Deadman, Lucy Fullerton-Smith
Name of innovation: Ewe-nique Recognition

Vodafone Digital Innovation Award
Winner: Tussock Innovation
Name of innovation: Waterwatch Live

Callaghan Innovation Partnership and Collaboration Award
Winner: Ecolibrium Biologicals Ltd
Name of innovation: Lateral

Amazon Web Services Innovation in Data Award
Winner: Fleetpin Ltd
Name of innovation: Fleetpin Rollover Safety System

James & Wells Innovation Award
Winner: Hivesite
Name of innovation: Autonomous chemical-free Varroa Mite Treatment

Innovation Prototype Award

There were three finalists in the Prototype Awards. One of these finalists won the GrassRoots Prototype Award and one won the Established Prototype Award

Hivesite Proto 2 Solar Cover. Photo / Supplied
Finalists:

• Hivesite - Autonomous chemical-free Varroa Mite Treatment

• AgriSea NZ - BioactiveN

• AgResearch - Mobile Scanning Electric Vehicle Enhancement (MSEVEN)

Grassroots Prototype Award Winner: Hivesite

Established Prototype Award Winner: AgriSea NZ

Trusti Colostrum Management System. Photo / Supplied
Innovation Launch Award

Winner:

Antahi Innovations Ltd.

Name of innovation: Trusti Colostrum Management System

Runner up: Ballance Agri-Nutrients
Name of innovation: SurePhos

MagGrow. Photo / Supplied
Innovation International Award

Winner:

MagGrow

Name of innovation: MagGrow

Runner up: DeLaval
Name of innovation: Evanza

See the full list of Fieldays Innovation Award entries and learn more about the judges here.

