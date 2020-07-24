Forward-thinking Kiwis have been celebrated with the annual Fieldays Innovation Awards, with the winners announced today.
Innovation has been at the heart of Fieldays since its inception over 50 years ago, say organisers.
"It is the very reason Fieldays exists and why Fieldays Online was launched. Innovation is not easy, it requires courage and a willingness to take on risk, yet it is also fundamental to the overall sustainability of any business or industry. It is necessary if we wish to solve today's problems and prepare the ground for solving tomorrows."
The winners of the 2020 Fieldays Online Innovation awards are:
Young Inventor of the Year Award
Winner: St Paul's Collegiate School - James Barker, Thomas Glenn, William Cowan, and Curtly Harper.
Name of innovation: Flash Flow
Runner up:
Kate Cregoe
Name of innovation: Sheep Stencil
Runner up: St Paul's Collegiate School - Molly Nelson, Ellis Watson, Libby Deadman, Lucy Fullerton-Smith
Name of innovation: Ewe-nique Recognition
Vodafone Digital Innovation Award
Winner: Tussock Innovation
Name of innovation: Waterwatch Live
Callaghan Innovation Partnership and Collaboration Award
Winner: Ecolibrium Biologicals Ltd
Name of innovation: Lateral
Amazon Web Services Innovation in Data Award
Winner: Fleetpin Ltd
Name of innovation: Fleetpin Rollover Safety System
James & Wells Innovation Award
Winner: Hivesite
Name of innovation: Autonomous chemical-free Varroa Mite Treatment
Innovation Prototype Award
There were three finalists in the Prototype Awards. One of these finalists won the GrassRoots Prototype Award and one won the Established Prototype Award
Finalists:
• Hivesite - Autonomous chemical-free Varroa Mite Treatment
• AgriSea NZ - BioactiveN
• AgResearch - Mobile Scanning Electric Vehicle Enhancement (MSEVEN)
Grassroots Prototype Award Winner: Hivesite
Established Prototype Award Winner: AgriSea NZ
Innovation Launch Award
Winner:
Antahi Innovations Ltd.
Name of innovation: Trusti Colostrum Management System
Runner up: Ballance Agri-Nutrients
Name of innovation: SurePhos
Innovation International Award
Winner:
MagGrow
Name of innovation: MagGrow
Runner up: DeLaval
Name of innovation: Evanza
