Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay chatted to the men behind the winning bid at the Allflex Charity Golf Experience auction.

On with the show:

Allflex Golf Experience winners:

Last night we raised $11k for Will to Live with the Allflex Charity Golf Experience to Tara Iti. Today we chat to one of the victorious bidders, Gordon Kirkham (along with his brother Jim and mate Dave Livingstone) plus Steve Kelly from Allflex.

Jacinda Ardern:

We ask the PM what the heck is going on in the Beehive, has Winston back-stabbed her over Tiwai and when are we going to hear some serious economic policy with the election just over eight weeks away?

Wes Lefroy:

Is a Sydney-based Rabobank analyst who comments on world fertiliser prices being at a 10-year low - but for how much longer?

Joe Wheeler:

As we are prone to on a Thursday, we talk a bit of footy with a former Highlander who these days is peddling his wares in the media.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent discusses fornicating politicians, a lack of shearers and the ongoing Covid battle.

