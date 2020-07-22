Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay tried to keep up with all the personnel changes in New Zealand politics this week.
On with the show:
Derek Daniell:
We salute the 50th Anniversary of the Wairarapa Romney Improvement Group with one of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders. We also ponder politics, trees and tennis.
Dr Tim Mackle:
Three years to the day since the discovery of the cattle disease, the chief executive of DairyNZ talks about the possibility of "beating Bovis" which would be a world first.
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the rest of the week.
Mike Cronin:
The head of Co-op Affairs for Fonterra comments on another good GDT auction overnight and why changes to DIRA are being greeted with glee from Fonterra.
