Last month the A&P Waikato Show council confirmed that the Waikato A&P Show will be taking place this year.

The annual event is being held at Claudelands Events Centre from Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1 and it is in its 128th year.

This year the Waikato King Country Boys and Girls Agriculture Group have decided that both beef and dairy calves will be returning to the show after being absent for a number of years due Mycoplasma Bovis.

All calves must register online at showingwaikto.co.nz, have a NAIT tag in their right ear, have an Animal Status Declaration Form when entering the show grounds, and, as well as the students, will have to pass through a biosecurity pathway when entering the calf show area.

Lambs and goats can be registered on the day.

There will also be the Waikato A&P Show equestrian section and livestock competition's running.

Applications to have a market stall at the show are now being taken.

Applications from skilled craftspeople, independent vendors with interesting products, vendors selling fresh produce and value-added foodstuffs, local businesses with a rural or community flavour, charities, schools, clubs or community groups are welcomed.

Indoor and outdoor stall spaces are available.

There is also just one more week for children to enter into the A&P School Holiday's Colouring Competition.

Entrants are tasked to colour in the show picture, a bunch of farm animals all riding on a Ferris-wheel, and are in to win a special A&P prize pack.

The competition closes on Friday, July 31 and submissions can be sent to Waikato A&P Show, PO Box 14161, Hamilton 3252 or emailed to admin@showingwaikato.co.nz.

This year there will also be the cow colouring competition, a photography competition and a home industries competition, but entries for these have not opened yet.

There will be pony rides, face-painting, a merry-go round, small inflatables and carnival rides available at a small cost.

Tickets for the show are not yet available, but when made available will be able to be purchased from waikatoaandp.co.nz.

Visit waikatoaandp.co.nz/trade-exhibitors/ to fill out a form or email events@showingwaikato.co.nz with details of your company to apply to have a market stall at this year's show.

The colouring competition picture can be downloaded from waikatoaandp.co.nz/the-show/competitions/cow-colouring-competition/.