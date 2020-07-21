The Bay is set to ''take on the world'' and ''lead the charge'' in agritech and innovation two Government ministers, say.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor

were at Zespri's head office in Tauranga yesterday to announce $11.4 million in funding for industry plans that would create jobs and employment.

The Agritech Industry Transformation Plan sets out key actions to lift the productivity of the sector. It was co-developed with industry by a multi-agency agritech taskforce led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Twyford said the Bay of Plenty has ''an exciting future''.

''It's the home of a high-tech, agricultural research and business community. We have picked this as one of our first industry transformation plans for New Zealand to work with agritech.''

Kaumatua Turi Ngatai and Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford. Photo /George Novak

''We think it's got the potential to grow into a major cluster of larger businesses that can export and take on the world by harnessing really good science and the day-to-day experiences of farmers and horticulturists right here in the Bay of Plenty.''

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor. Photo / George Novak

O'Connor told the Bay of Plenty Times ''you know, what you're doing in and around Zespri and the whole horticultural sector means you will get further ahead through that collaboration''.

''Agritech is obviously just one strong area that we all need to develop further and you know, at this point, you're probably going to lead the charge.''

Advertisement

He acknowledged other regions including Tasman had fishing and marine but ''up here horticulture is very, very successful... and you can get direct to market through the Port of Tauranga''.

O'Connor also launched an industry-led report from industry association Agritech NZ, called Aotearoa Agritech Unleashed.

It was a timely analysis of the agritech landscape in New Zealand's post-Covid-19 economy, and the opportunities to ensure the success of the Agritech ITP.

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said the initiatives were great and showed local government, central government and businesses can work together.

''When you look at what they're doing at Katikati College with the Horticultural Academy and what they're doing in Te Puke High School which Zespri is vested. They are all coming together to actually create great career pathways for students.''

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said he has said for some time ''well before I was mayor I said Tauranga was the epicentre of New Zealand's entrepreneurial innovation''.

''This exemplifies it in every regard.''

Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron. Photo / George Novak

Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron said anything that brings agribusinesses together in a collaborative way and ''gives us more horsepower to be better performers at delivering value in our global markets has my complete support''.

Advertisement

Last year Zespri spent $37m on innovation and said it was fortunate position to have more than 2500 growers and had strong future strategies in place, he said.

The agritech sector is set to benefit from Government investment including:

* $11.4 million direct investment in implementing the Agritech Industry Transformation Plan, announced in Budget 2020,

* A share of $84m of Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures funding brought forward to boost innovation to support the Fit for a Better World roadmap,

* Ongoing support from the Government's agritech taskforce and existing government programmes.

Aotearoa Agritech Unleashed

* A strengthened commitment from the sector to the ITP as a joint government and industry strategic approach,

* Developing a transtasman agritech strategy,

* Maximising local adoption of New Zealand agritech.