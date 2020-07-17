Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay continued his Virtually There Fieldays experience by catching up with Avocado NZ boss Jen Scoular.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster says it's wet and wild in the north and fine and cold in the south.

Judith Collins:

We yarn with an iconic New Zealand politician for the first time in her [long-lusted-for] capacity as leader of the National Party. We also pay tribute to her two very recent predecessors and ask if National is still the "farmers' party"?

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features a couple of battle-hardened sheep and beef cockies as we talk a bit of farming and footy on a Friday.

Jen Scoular:

On Day three of our Virtually There Fieldays we catch up with a Mystery Creek regular and New Zealand's most enthusiastic chief executive, the boss of Avocado NZ, to discuss the launch yesterday of The Covid Recovery Strategy for Horticulture

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders one of the most bizarre weeks in New Zealand political history.

