Today's show marks the opening of our first digital national Fieldays.
Catch up with the following guests:
Phil Duncan
Monday's resident weather expert says Auckland literally can be a "cool" place to live.
Advertisement
John Rodwell
The chairman of the Wool Industry Project Action Group has finally released its long-awaited, saying it believes that natural fibres are "on the cusp of a renaissance" and a new approach is needed.
Peter Nation
The chief executive of Fieldays launches this year's Covid-caused virtual offering which went live at midday on www.fieldaysonline.co.nz
David Seymour
The Act Party leader says the Greens are crazy, Winston is toast and a vote for Act is not robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Listen to the show below: