Today's show marks the opening of our first digital national Fieldays.

Catch up with the following guests:

Phil Duncan

Monday's resident weather expert says Auckland literally can be a "cool" place to live.

John Rodwell

The chairman of the Wool Industry Project Action Group has finally released its long-awaited, saying it believes that natural fibres are "on the cusp of a renaissance" and a new approach is needed.

Peter Nation

The chief executive of Fieldays launches this year's Covid-caused virtual offering which went live at midday on www.fieldaysonline.co.nz

David Seymour

The Act Party leader says the Greens are crazy, Winston is toast and a vote for Act is not robbing Peter to pay Paul.