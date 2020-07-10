This week on The Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Hayden Higgins for a review of Rabobank's latest Wine Quarterly report.
This week's top interviews were:
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
Dr Rowarth talked about her latest column for The Country where she reckoned the primary sector needs more encouragement and less "nudging".
Kieran McAnulty:
The Labour List MP discussed proposed RMA amendments around the process for land conversion to forestry.
Miles Hurrell:
With Kiwi dairy farmers waking up to the best news in a long time, we asked Fonterra's chief executive what was behind the whopping 8.3 per cent rise in the Global Dairy Trade Auction.
Hunter McGregor:
We caught up with the Kiwi entrepreneur based in Shanghai selling venison to Chinese restaurants and hotels.
Hayden Higgins:
Rabobank's Horticulture and Wine Analyst took us through the bank's latest Wine Quarterly report which showed Covid-19 had created massive disruption in the US industry.
Don Carson:
This week the freelance rural commentator took a closer look at the Government's primary sector plan "Fit for a better world."
