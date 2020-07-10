This week on The Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Hayden Higgins for a review of Rabobank's latest Wine Quarterly report.

This week's top interviews were:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Dr Rowarth talked about her latest column for The Country where she reckoned the primary sector needs more encouragement and less "nudging".

Advertisement

Kieran McAnulty:

The Labour List MP discussed proposed RMA amendments around the process for land conversion to forestry.

Miles Hurrell:

With Kiwi dairy farmers waking up to the best news in a long time, we asked Fonterra's chief executive what was behind the whopping 8.3 per cent rise in the Global Dairy Trade Auction.

Hunter McGregor:

We caught up with the Kiwi entrepreneur based in Shanghai selling venison to Chinese restaurants and hotels.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's Horticulture and Wine Analyst took us through the bank's latest Wine Quarterly report which showed Covid-19 had created massive disruption in the US industry.

Advertisement

Don Carson:

This week the freelance rural commentator took a closer look at the Government's primary sector plan "Fit for a better world."