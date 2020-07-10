Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum commemorates the 35th anniversary of the sinking of the Rainbow Warrior.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service weather forecaster kicks off the show and keeps an eye on the snow.

Don Carson:

Today the freelance rural commentator takes a closer look at the Government's primary sector plan "Fit for a better world."

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador who join Ro for a yarn about farming and footy.

Tom Young:

Affco's National Livestock Manager looks at how the New Zealand meat industry is faring as the rest of the world deals with Covid-19.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent reflects on the Rainbow warrior sinking. He also discusses police keeping an eye on people in quarantine and National MPs Hamish Walker and Jian Yang.

