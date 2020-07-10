Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum commemorates the 35th anniversary of the sinking of the Rainbow Warrior.
On with the show:
Lewis Ferris:
Our Met Service weather forecaster kicks off the show and keeps an eye on the snow.
Don Carson:
Today the freelance rural commentator takes a closer look at the Government's primary sector plan "Fit for a better world."
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador who join Ro for a yarn about farming and footy.
Tom Young:
Affco's National Livestock Manager looks at how the New Zealand meat industry is faring as the rest of the world deals with Covid-19.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent reflects on the Rainbow warrior sinking. He also discusses police keeping an eye on people in quarantine and National MPs Hamish Walker and Jian Yang.
