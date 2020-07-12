We know the past six months have been tough and testing for essential farmers. We also know that it will be farmers who will lead New Zealand's economic recovery.

It's not enough just to say thank you, so we here at Allflex and The Country have teamed up to support the Will to Live charity.

Will to Live is a charity organisation founded by Elle Perriam.

Will to Live endeavours to provide wellbeing education to rural New Zealand's most vulnerable young farm workers, who are often living and working in isolated parts of the country.

When you can't access mental health services easily it's important to bring the resilience training to the people.

You can support Will To Live's mission by simply bidding on the incredible Allflex Golf Experience in our charity auction here.

The incredible package for you and two mates includes:

• Return flights to Auckland.

• Two nights' accommodation.

• A round of golf at the exclusive Tara Iti Golf Course hosted by Greg Turner and a round at Mangawhai Golf Course hosted by Jamie Mackay from The Country.

The total value is over $10k!

Click here to go the auction.

All auction proceeds go to Will to Live.

Auction is live from July 13 – July 22.

So leave the livestock monitoring to Allflex and take some time for yourself!

Allflex - Rural from the get go and proud to support rural mental health.

• See Terms & Conditions here

