Under atrocious weather conditions last Thursday all three local Pukemiro cadets excelled in the Ohingiati Tux Yarding Challenge held at Graham Rd, Dannevirke.

Their hard work and training paid off.

James Noble-Campbell and his dog Bry won the prize for the top maiden dog of the day and was overall winner of the maiden man/maiden dog of the trial.

He now qualifies for the North Island finals at Taupo in January to compete in the maiden section.

The other two boys Connor McIntyre and Zane Rogers both did themselves and their dogs extremely proud.

Friday to Sunday the weather conditions could not have been better.

Once again local competitors, this time in the open competition, excelled.

Dannevirke team Guy Peacock and Slim about to shut the yard on their winning run.

Guy Peacock and Slim from Dannevirke were the overall winners, Bob Bruce with Jaco from Hawke's Bay was third, Bernard Arends with Jazz and Lindsay Schmidt with Jed both from Dannevirke were fifth and sixth respectively.

This was just reward for Arends and Schmidt who put a lot of effort into the smooth running of the trial.

The top three competitors in the open have also qualified to compete in the open section at Taupo in January.

Normally only the top two competitors go forward but because of the large number of entries - more than 200 dogs - three go forward to Taupo. In this case there were 255 dogs entered.

With Wairarapa National Party candidate Mike Butterick, from left, Bob Bruce, Graeme Ryder, Laurie Horsfall, all from Hawke's Bay, venue owner Bernard Arends, Mike Butterick and Nigel Wrenn.

National Party candidate for Wairarapa Mike Butterick was a welcome visitor to the challenge spending time during Thursday's chill mingling with everyone present.

Final results:

G Peacock and Slim 94.5 1, M Utting and Fern 93.5 2, B Bruce and Jaco 92.5 3, I Burling and Mate 92 4, B Arends and Jazz 90.5 5, L Schmidt and Jed 87.5 6, H Ingles and Lou 72 7, R Mead and Gum 71 8, J Wilson and Jed 58 9, G Walker and Lace 57.5 10, K Oliver and Shy 56.5 11, J Wilson and Cap 56 12, G Northcott and Jay 55.5 13, G Wellington and Rachel 14, L Philburn and Meg 31 15

Maiden Dog Thursday: James Noble-Campbell and Bry 88

Maiden Dog Friday: J Morrison and Dazzle 84

Maiden Dog Saturday: A Savage and Queen 93.5

Overall Maiden Man/Maiden Dog: James Noble-Campbell, Bry 88