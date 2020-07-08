Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Fonterra's chief executive Miles Hurrell to talk about a rather impressive leap in the latest GDT result.

Miles Hurrell:

With Kiwi dairy farmers waking up to the best news in a long time, we ask Fonterra's chief executive what's behind last night's whopping 8.3 per cent rise in the Global Dairy Trade Auction.

Jacinda Ardern:

With yesterday's announcement of a plan to lift primary sector earnings by $44b over the next 10 years, we ask the PM if this mean we'll see more science and economic modelling around methane emissions.

Karen Williams:

Federated Farmers new vice president makes her debut on The Country.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the rest of the week.

Blair "Blizzard" McLean and Jane Hunter:

Our wine and horticulture correspondent and the Managing Director of Hunter Wines talk about how summerfruit growers are being advised to focus on quality over quantity this season, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.