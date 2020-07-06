Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Tahr Foundation spokesman Willie Duley, to find out about a petition to stop DoC's plans to eradicate tahr from two South Island National Parks.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert gives us a heads up for what to expect this week and explains how he conserves water.

Advertisement

Nick and Rose Bertram:

The Bertrams won big at the 2020 Dairy Industry Awards in the weekend, taking home the New Zealand Share Farmers of the Year title. We find out the secrets of their success.

Kieran McAnulty:

The Labour List MP discusses proposed RMA amendments around the process for land conversion to forestry.

Willie Duley:

Amidst controversy over lack of consultation, the Tahr Foundation spokesman says 40,000 people have signed a petition calling for a halt to DoC's plans to eradicate tahr from two South Island National Parks.

Grant McCallum:

A Northland cow cocky talks about his plans to plant an area of his farm into a wetland and gives his thoughts on the RMA process for land being converted to forestry.

Advertisement