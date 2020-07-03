Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Judith Collins for a trip down memory lane with her new autobiography Pull No Punches.

Judith Collins:

The bestselling autobiography is called Pull No Punches and one of the country's most polarising politicians certainly does that. Today we concentrate on the early years, growing up on a Waikato dairy farm with hard-working Labour-voting parents, and her interesting back story before heading to the Beehive.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features a couple of cockies from Central Hawkes Bay and North Canterbury and farming and footy are on the menu.

Justine Kidd:

We review last night's 2020 Dairy Business of the Year Awards with the 2013 Dairy Woman of the Year.

Andrew Hoggard:

The newly-elected President of Federated Farmers chats to us from the side of the road.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather forecaster tells us what's in store for the weekend.

