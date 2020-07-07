Pie making is in the family for Chaise Leslie and, after years of being out of business, he's dipping his toes back into his family's tradition.

On Monday, June 29, he opened up his new bakery Chaising Pies in Liffiton St.

Chaise is no stranger to pie making, after spending countless mornings in his father Bruce's business.

Bruce Leslie, now operating Maggie's Pies in Cross St, owned One Better Home Made Pies, which was located where Hunting and Fishing on Carlton Ave now sits.

"I would always make a tray of pies before going to school," Chaise said.

"I always had a passion for it."

In 2001, Bruce sold the shop to Pete and Marie Hamilton, who turned the shop into Pete's Pies. They were there until 2010 when a fire took out their shop and they moved out Castlecliff to open Maggies Pies on Cross St.

Chaise Leslie bought the business back from the Hamiltons in 2013 and had three successful years of business.

However, he walked away from the business after his partner and unborn son died in a car accident in 2016.

"I was on ACC for three-and-a-half years after the car accident."

Bruce bought Maggies Pies from Chaise to alleviate the financial burden and still runs the Cross St bakery.

Chaise knew he wanted to get back into the pie business and, after seeing the empty shop on Liffiton St, decided now was the right time.

Chaising Pies offers 30 different pies, a range of sandwiches, rolls and sweet treats as well as barista-made coffee. He hopes to add chicken and chips to the menu soon.

Like all good ideas, the name of the shop was created over a couple of beers at the pub, Chaise said.

"We wanted something new and something catchy."

He said it has been great to get his feet back into the business and looks forward to what the future holds.

"We are doing bloody well, really. Surprised by the support and turnover already, I'll definitely do all right here."

Chaising Pies in Liffiton St is open Monday to Friday from 5am to 4pm and Saturdays 7am to 1pm.