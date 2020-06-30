Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rachel Stewart, who says her criticism of farming comes from a place of love, actually.

On with the show:

Rachel Stewart:

She describes her self as ex-media, ex-farmer, ex-train driver and ex-rated. And you're certainly never going to die wondering what she thinks!

Advertisement

Ian Proudfoot:

The just-released 2020 Agribusiness Agenda looks at the unique perspectives across the industry, to identify the similarities and differences between different segments or "voices" of the food and fibre sector.

Jane Smith:

Is an outspoken North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards. Today we find her on a farm business discussion tour to Central Otago and it's no surprise to see the Greens are firmly in her sights.

Lee Piper, Sam Casey and Andy Thompson:

We catch up with the two hosts of the new "Country Sport Breakfast" plus an interloper with a daily 6-15am slot.