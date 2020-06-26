Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay braced himself for a chat about the beleaguered strong-wool industry with Rob Cochrane.

On with the show:

Peter McBride:

We yarn to new chairman-elect of Fonterra who replaces John Monaghan at the co-op's AGM in November, examine his business past and ask him about his credentials to improve Fonterra's future.

Don Carson:

We hear from the forestry industry in response to claims that a proliferation of pines trees will spell the death knell for rural New Zealand.

Rob Cochrane:

No primary sector product has suffered from Covid more than wool. Today we ask if the beleaguered strong-wool industry has a future?

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's panel Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador and, as usual, it's farming and footy on the menu.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the downturn in wool and the future of cropping without glyphosates.

