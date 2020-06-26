Federated Farmers says its newly elected national board encompasses the depth of experience and expertise needed to maintain the organisation's role as an effective voice for all farmers.

Manawatu dairy farmer Andrew Hoggard was confirmed as the new president at the national AGM today.

Federated Farmers' new vice president Karen Williams. Photo / Supplied

As vice-president for the three-year term just ending, Hoggard had proved himself as an energetic and able representative, especially in his roles as spokesperson on climate change, commerce and connectivity, chief executive Terry Copeland said.

"YOLO Farmer" Wayne Langford. Photo / Supplied

Wairarapa farmer Karen Williams, who has a background in resource management and environmental planning, finishes her term as arable industry group chair and takes on the vice-president role.

The new arable chair is South Canterbury's Colin Hurst, the 2019 "Arable Farmer of the Year".

Chris Lewis. Photo / Supplied

New blood on the national board includes Golden Bay Provincial President and "YOLO Farmer" Wayne Langford, who has just taken up the reins as dairy industry group chair, and Wairarapa provincial president William Beetham, who is the new meat and wool industry group chair.

Chris Lewis. Photo / Supplied

For the two board "at large" positions, the provincial delegates have voted to retain the knowledge and experience of the two Chrises - Waikato's Chris Lewis, who finished his term as dairy chair, and Canterbury's Chris Allen, who had been integral to Federated Farmers' advocacy on complicated water and biodiversity issues over the last three years.

Hoggard said the outgoing president, Katie Milne, had set a high standard.

Outgoing president Katie Milne. Photo / Supplied

"They're big gumboots to fill. She brought her own style to the role and made it a priority to increase the level of understanding between urban and rural New Zealand".

"I want to continue that work, and also the advocacy we've been doing with central and local government politicians and officials on getting them to recognise that policies and regulations need to achieve a balance between protecting the environment and preserving livelihoods, always keeping practicality and cost-effectiveness in mind".

Hoggard also thanked retiring board members Miles Anderson (meat & wool) and Andrew Maclean (at large) for their hard work and dedication.