

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the Hawke's Bay ranges.

Heavy rain can be expected in the ranges as a weather system moves down the North Island to the East.

Upper areas of the North Island such as Auckland and the Bay of Plenty are currently experiencing the heavy rain.

The rainfall amounts in the ranges may approach warning level which is 100mm over 24 hours MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

Rain is also expected in further inland parts of the region over the next few days.

Napier and Hastings and other inland areas could experience between 20 and 30mm over 24 hours Glassey said.

The watch begins at 4pm today and will last until 3pm Friday.

Rain is expected to begin to clear on Sunday afternoon.

There is also strong easterly winds in coastal areas on Thursday and throughout the region on Friday.

There have been a few lightning strikes further north, but as the weather system moves south the conditions for lightning are reducing, he said.