A Tauranga woman's garden shed has blown apart as strong winds batter the Bay of Plenty.

The Welcome Bay woman, who did not want to be named, went outside to find her whole shed blown down a bank in her garden this morning.

A Tauranga woman has had her garden shed blown apart as strong winds batter the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

Garden tools and a bike were seen strewn down the lawn, while the odd power tool and lawnmower managed to survive the gust.

A Tauranga woman has had her garden shed blown apart as strong winds batter the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

A strong wind watch had been issued for the Bay of Plenty from 10pm last night through to midday today.

Advertisement

Easterlies were expected to rise to gale in exposed places, possibly reaching severe gale at times.

SH25 HIKUAI TO TAIRUA CLOSED - UPDATE 8:00AM, THU 25 JUN SH25 between Hikuai and Tairua remains closed due to flooding... Posted by NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Metservice meteorologist Stephen Glassey said Tauranga airport had recorded winds of up to 65 km/h, which were strong but not "spectacular".

"There have likely been stronger gusts felt in parts of the city that we have not recorded."

Mamaku, a village just out of Rotorua, recorded wind gusts up to 75km/h this morning.

A Tauranga woman has had her garden shed blown apart as strong winds batter the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

Fire crews had been called to weather-related jobs in both Greerton and Aongatete today.

Meanwhile heavy rain has left a swathe of damage across the Coromandel Peninsula, with debris and slips affecting many of the region's roads.

Teams are out inspecting the extent of the storm's fury while there is mounting concern about the swollen Kauaeranga River and this morning's high tide.



The Thames-Coromandel District Council said the brunt of the storm was felt on the eastern seaboard. The rapid assessment team was now on the road gauging the damage. There were reports of trees down and some wind damage.

Advertisement

Parts of SH25A between Kopu and Hikuai were underwater, leaving the road closed. The Kauaeranga Valley River Bridge at Rhodes Park in Thames was also impassable, with surface flooding at Puriri, Te Puru, Kopu east heading to Paeroa and the Karangahake gorge.

While the worst of the storm had passed, the council said the 200mm of rain fell at the Pinnacles, which had swollen the Kauaeranga River.

Contractors were now on site and would remain there until high tide passed after 10am. It was possible the spillway might need to be activated.