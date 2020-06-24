Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay was excited to announce the new Dynamic Duo of rural broadcasting, Lee Piper and Sam "Lashes" Casey, who will soon be hosting The Country Sport Breakfast.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM defends her bungling border control, the Provincial Growth Fund and the government's forestry policy, saying it's all about the right tree in the right place. Plus she says the Go Dairy campaign is a natural partnership for the government as it looks to place 10,000 Kiwis in primary sector jobs.

Advertisement

Andy Scott:

We look at some potentially damning economic statistics with the president of ginger group 50 Shades of Green, as more pastoral land goes to forestry.

Leon Black:

The New Zealand sheep industry could be the first to reach carbon zero, says the owner of Blackdale Stud, which breeds Textra and Tex-Coopworths and provided AgResearch with about 10 stud rams and ram hoggets to be tested for methane emissions recently.

Ben Noll:

NIWA weather forecaster Heavy rain watches and warnings are in place for much of the North Island starting today; with conditions due to get worse from late tonight through to tomorrow and Friday.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features a former West Coast cow cocky and a Mid Canterbury cowboy as we ponder who are the real superheroes out there for rural New Zealand?

Advertisement