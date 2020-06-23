The Health and Wellbeing Hub is a central part of the traditional Fieldays experience and this year will be no exception, despite the event being held online.

"Dr Tom" will be hosting a series of talks on Fieldays TV, both live and on-demand, sharing with viewers some of his PGG Wrightson "Walk the Talk" Wellness Tour stories from his travels meeting farmers around the countryside.

"Walk the Talk" aims to hear what farmers have to say, provide some tools to measure, monitor and motivate health and wellbeing, and connect other farmers in the area into this discussion in their community.

The unique health and wellbeing experience is brought to visitors by Hyundai, along with its usual "Good as Gold" deals.

Hyundai has worked with Dr Tom to provide customers valuable health and wellbeing advice, as well as complimentary access to the KYND app, a mobile phone app that was founded by Dr Tom, which measures mental, physical and social health.

It also provides videos from top New Zealand doctors, psychologists, and nutritionists on how to manage mental and physical health.

Visitors can also give back to the community during Fieldays Online.

Hyundai traditionally gifted a tree to customers who purchased at Fieldays, but this year those customers will get to choose a charity that Hyundai will make a $50 donation to on their behalf.

The New Zealand charities included are the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand, Westpac Rescue, Barnardos, Sustainable Coastlines, St John, Spirit of Adventure Trust, and Women's Refuge.

Register your interest for Fieldays Online here.