Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum looks at creative ways of combating the purchase of good farmland for Carbon Credits.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert brings much-awaited news for the drier parts of New Zealand and gives us a sneak peek of what to expect in July.

Dani Darke:

We hear from a King Country Sheep and Beef Farmer on a creative crusade to combat good farmland being turned into forestry.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, both affected by drought, who give their opinion on whether increased government funding for farmers will make a positive impact.

Tony Laker:

With international travel blocked for the foreseeable future, there's a way to instead see a variety of farming operations in style, and with good banter thrown in too, with the 2020 North and South Island farming tours in November.

Kieran McAnulty:

The Labour List MP encourages domestic tourists to 'book direct' with accommodation providers to prevent money going offshore, and looks at the forestry conversion issue.

