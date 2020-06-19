Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Peter Cullinane for a chat about his campaign to get milk back into glass bottles.

On with the show:

Peter Cullinane:

The visionary founder and chief executive of Lewis Road Creamery today kicked off a nationwide campaign to get milk back into glass bottles. We ask if that means the return of the milkman?

David Seymour:

Why is there a resurgence of interest in Act? Is the political party merely a one man band? Could Act work with Winston? We ask its enigmatic leader.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent diverts from the Beehive as we pay tribute to a true gentleman and Southland farmer who was the first man to play 100 games or his province. He also wore the Silver Fern on eight occasions for his country.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features two sheep and beef farmers from the drought regions of Central Hawkes Bay and North Canterbury.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster let's us know what's in store for the weekend.

