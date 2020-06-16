Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay took a look at a couple of big agricultural reports from MPI and MIA.

Steve Maharey:

The former Cabinet Minister and Vice Chancellor of Massey University celebrates MPI releasing the Economic Update for the Primary Industries, which shows for the year-to-date that primary industries export revenue is tracking 4.5 per cent ($1.7 billion) higher than the previous year.

Nathan Penny:

Pollyanna Penny, the most op​timistic rural economist in the land, has changed banks but not his attitude! Today we get his prediction for tonight's GDT auction.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs who asks what do the coalition government, protesters and a nor-wester have in common?

Sirma Karapeeva:

The independent research commissioned by the Meat Industry Association and B+LNZ shows the meat processing and exporting sector and sheep and beef farmers collectively generates the following benefits for New Zealand:

• $12 billion in income annually

• More than 92,000 jobs, almost five percent of the full-time workforce

• Representing around a fifth of New Zealand's productive sector.

Will Foley:

The former President of Hawkes Bay Federated Farmers laments ongoing drought and the lack of infrastructure investment in water storage.