The adage many hands make light work rang true at Tauranga Sport Fishing Club post lockdown as volunteers helped complete "tens of thousands" worth of renovations.

Club manager Roly Bagshaw is thanking his members and the local business community for helping to renovate the worn down club in the last five weeks since lockdown was lifted.

Bagshaw said the work would have cost about "tens of thousands" of dollars if it wasn't for the help of its members and the community.

Businesses including Pak'nSave Cameron Rd, Gerrand Flooring, Hawridge Developments, Higher Safe NZ, Brushcraft, Height 4 Hire and Glass Art NZ all put their hands up to help.

Advertisement

Bagshaw said they helped to rip up carpets, paint the walls and fit new lights.

"Every step of the way we had to go and find the money from people who have loved the place over time," he said.

"Literally, everything was donated and all the work was done by either our members and community businesses."

Bagshaw said the nearly 30-year-old building on Keith Allen Dr was "screaming out" for a makeover.

"It was really tired. It was time to do something to the building. It was screaming out for a freshen up."

He said the club now looks "incredible".

"When you think where to from here and you're down and out it was such a positive thing through that period of such uncertain times.

"It fills everyone with confidence. Our hearts go out to other hospitality and events businesses. She's a tough road ahead."

Advertisement

Bagshaw said supporting local business had never been more relevant.

"The place is hurting. We have been shut down, the future still looks uncertain. It is just perseverance and resilience and the need for people to give it a go."

Life member Doug Stewart was involved in rallying the sponsors to help with the renovations and was humbled to see their work come to fruition.

"It has been a pretty big effort. It is a credit to everybody involved," he said. "It is very special."

Stoney Creek chief executive Brent McConnell, who is also a club member, said it was cool to see all of the businesses and long-time members get involved.

"What is amazing is all of those businesses have got together to give what they can which has come up with a really cool result."