A yarding of more than 13,000 lambs sold on a hot market at Stortford Lodge on Wednesday.

The big number of outside buyers reinforced the Hawke's Bay buyers on hand, which was reflected in strong prices. Most of the male lambs were sold to Waikato and Bay of Plenty buyers.

Prices were $10 to $15 up on earlier weeks.

A small yarding of about 300 cattle also sold better than the past three weeks. Buyers were from Hawke's Bay, Taihape, Waikato, Rotorua, Gisborne, Manawatu, Gisborne and Wairarapa.

PRICES

Cattle - cows: F and M Goulding, Otamauri, 13 m/a ang, vic, av weight, 552kg, 187c/kg, $1035/head.

Steers: R2, K Eason, Waipukurau, nine here-fries, av weight, 405kg, 236c/kg, $960/head; Whakamarumaru Station, Crownthorpe, six ang, av weight, 319kg, 231c/kg, $740/head. R1, G and J Chambers, Tikokino, nine ang, av weight, 219kg, 321c/kg, $705/head.

Bulls: R2, Newbury Farm, Te Haroto, 40 fries, av weight, 353kg, 251c/kg, $890/head; 31 fries, av weight, 319kg, 251c/kg, $802/head; eight fries, av weight, 288kg, 255c/kg, $735/head; five fries-cross, av weight, 317kg, 206c/kg, $655/head; Whakamarumaru Station, Crownthorpe, 25 fries, av weight, 325kg, 252c/kg, $820/head; 33 fries, av weight, 307kg, 262c/kg, $805/head; 11 fries, av weight, 306kg, 233c/kg; $715/head.

Heifers: R2, Springvale Station, Puketapu, 24 charo-cross, av weight, 387kg, 247c/kg, $960/head; Tumuhau Trust, Maraekakaho, 25 simm-cross, av weight, 346kg, 235c/kg, $815/head; 15 here-fries, av weight, 334kg, 225c/kg, $755/head; 20 here-fries, av weight, 312kg, 216c/kg; $675/head; Whakamarumaru Station, Crownthorpe, five ang, av weight, 291kg, 221c/kg, $645/head; J Jamieson, Waipukurau, eight here-fries, av weight, 449kg, 267c/kg, $1200/head. R1, A Pearce, Puketitiri, 10 shrthrn-cross, av weight, 159kg, 229c/kg, $365/head.

Sheep - ewes: Amity Trust, Raukawa, 152 2th, sil, $148; Hooper Farming, Havelock North, (rwr) 78 m/a, $122; 79 m/a, $112; 612 m/a, $86.50; Rockwood Farm, Waipukurau, 36 2th, rwr, $91.

Lambs: Riverbank Station, Rissington, 216 c/o, $143; 400 c/o, $138; 43 c/o, $134; Waikareao Station, Te Aute, 163 c/o, $140; Moeangiangi Station, Waikare, 340 c/o. $137.50; 352 c/o, $129.50; 337 c/o, $125; 359 c/o, $119; 123 c/o, $108.50; C and J McCool, Kereru, 236 c/o, $147; 134 c/o, $122,50; Ardfert P/ship, Omakere, 214 c/o, $128.50; Papuni Station, Wairoa, 114 weth, $135; 105 weth, $110; 189 ewe, $114; 142 ewe, $101; Kiwi Station, Wairoa, 112 ram, $141; Tiromoana Trust, Blackhead Rd, 94 ram, $125; Campden Farming, Waiwhare, 207 c/o, 207 c/o, $120; Blue Creek Farming, Whanawhana, 20 male, $120; 270 weth, $115; 215 ewe, $91.50; $760 ewe, $88; 180 ewe, $73; B and R McDougal, Elsthorpe, 48 ram, $141; 70 ewe, $121; Kairongoa, Elsthorpe, 69 male, $117; 55 male, $96; R Angus, Omakere, 126 ram, $93; 42 ram, $103; Whareroa, Taupo, 70 male, $100.50; 75 ewe, $88; Caithness Farm, Sherenden, 94 male, $98; Hokenui, Maraetotara, 36 c/o, $128; Taimaha Holdings, Te Onepu, 63 ram, $150; O'Grady Farming, Kotemaori, 38 c/o, $130.50; 72 ewe, $111; Pleasant Valley Holdings, Waiwhare, 84 ram, $137; Sherwood Properties, Sherenden, 39 male, $128.50; 88 ewe, $65; 108 ewe, $87; Brookbay, Otamauri, 30 male, $108.50; 70 m/s, $95; J and N Beeby, Crownthorpe, 31 ram, $122; Tangihau Station, Rere, 450 ewe, $115.50; 260 ewe, $107.50; 260 ewe, $114.50; Kintail, Putorino, 168 ewe, $105.50; 67 ewe, $91.50; G and K Matches, Glengarry, 109 ewe, $103; Maraetara Farm, Eskdale, 129 b/f ewe, $111.50; Forest Home Farm, Wakarara, 90 ewe, $97; Paroa Station, Mohaka, 134 ram, $134.50; 44 ram, $113; 445 ewe, $120; 213 ewe, $96.50; 65 ewe, $75; Jessep Family Trust, Kaiwaka, 80 c/o, $115.50; 55 c/o, $101; ewe, $74.50; Rangiora Trust, Tutira, 93 c/o, $120.50; J Olsen, Taupo, 91 c/o, $120.50; Williams Hill, Puketitiri, 63 ram, $121; 58 ewe, $106; 51 ewe, $72; T McDonald, and Co, Argyll, 80 ram, $115.50; 90 ewe, 93.50; Maraetara Farming, Kaiwaka, 97 c/o, $126; Mulroy Farming, Kotemaori, m/s, $84.50; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 158 b/f ewe, $116; Hiwiroa Farm, Flemington, 78 ewe, $116; M Parsons, Poraite, 70 m/s, $111; 65 m/s $84; G and J Chambers, Tikokino, 86 ewe, $94; Anewa Station, Wairoa, 113 ewe, $106; 110 ewe, $96.50; Waikare Station, Kairakau, 46 ewe, $87; Strathclyde Farm, Mangateretere, 46 ewe, $99; Carlyon station, Farm, Rd, 44 m/s, $86; 47 ewe, $77; Rangitaiki Station, 73 ewe, $96.50;

PRIME SALE

A big yarding of 120 head of mostly angus cattle sold on a solid market at Monday's sale. The best of the ewes also sold well but prime lambs were the feature of the day.

The lambs were mostly of top quality but much of the ewe offering was showing the lack of feed.

PRICES

Cattle - oxen: (Ang, here-fries) Av weight, 522kg to 607kg, 251c/k to 282c/kg, $1388/head to $1635/head.

Heifers: (Ang, here-fries) Av weight, 427kg to 580kg, 154c/kg to 265c/kg, $1094/head to $1538/head.

Cows: (Ang, here-fries) Av weight, 601kg to 636kg, 156c/kg to 171c/kg, $938/head to $1088/head.

Bulls: (Ang) Weight, 607kg, 910kg, 220c/kg, 251c/kg, $1524/head, $2002/head.

Sheep - ewes: Shorn, med, $111, $123.50; light, $43, $93. Slipe, good, $159; med, $120.50 to $129.50; light, $43 to $96.50. Woolly, med, $121.

Lambs: Male, $111 to $185; b/f, $150, $154; ewe, $111 to $162; b/f, $174; m/s, $30 to $170; b/f, $113, $150.