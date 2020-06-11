Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth to find out if fewer cows in New Zealand means more money for farmers.

On with the show:

Aaron Smith:

In the absence of Dane Coles, we go to the top of the All Blacks drawer for a replacement on Farmside Footy.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a leading farming academic who challenges the idea being promoted in the media that farmers can make more money by decreasing stocking rates, saying some hard-line environmentalists would even go as far as suggesting New Zealand would be better off without methane-emitting ruminant livestock.

James Shaw:

Our favourite Green has a crack at our favourite farming academic and says the first rule of politics is never to count Winston out.

Peter Moore:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Livestock laments the loss of Fieldays but says the livestock industry is certainly in a better place than it was a month ago under lockdown.

Chris Russell:

We ask our "Grey Nomad" Australian correspondent if the drought is over and whether some BLM protesters are rewriting history.

