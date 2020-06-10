Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay decided to bombard his audience with some classic boy band hits from the '90s.

Jacinda Ardern:

We congratulate the PM for getting us to Level 1 but ask if she's going to keep the wage subsidy in place until September to "buy" the election? Plus we talk about political correctness, whether she needs a breather and are her Cabinet bench players up to the task if the captain takes a time out.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy talks about a big high, a big dry, some super cold air and a super '90s boy band.



Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Animal Proteins Analyst comments on the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report, softening beef prices and whether we're headed for a late season lamb procurement war.

Scott Duggan:

The National Sales Manager for Volkswagen looks at a silver lining to a Covid-19 cloud, the emergence of the campervan, and a new 4-wheel drive model to boot!