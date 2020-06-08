Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum cross their fingers and hope the expected announcement of the move to Level 1 comes through at 4pm today.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says with a big high hovering, it will be frosty nights for many but warmer than average days.



Bruce Cameron:

As the demand for Vitamin C soars in Asia and Europe, the Chairman of Zespri reflects on a record Kiwifruit harvest season, under the most trying of circumstances. Twenty three weeks into the current season, 75 million trays have already been shipped (that's more than 7080 containers loaded already on 28 of the total of 50 ships scheduled for the season), as the industry looks set to better last season's $3 billion revenue from fruit sales and license earnings.



Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent says despite a Covid death toll in excess of 40,000 ,the Brits are still backing Boris. He also comments on the wettest winter on record, followed by one of the sunniest, driest springs; plus we look at On-line Open Farm Sunday.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. We ask about drought recovery with the onset of winter and whether it's too early to make the call to vote for Winston?

Craig Wiggins:

The farming nation mourns with a farming family, after a terrible on-farm accident in Raetihi tragically took three lives over the weekend.