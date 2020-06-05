Open Country Dairy is undergoing a major expansion at its Awaroa site in Southland, adding 50 per cent to its manufacturing capacity.

Founded in 2004, the company is the second-largest milk processor in New Zealand and the world's second-largest exporter of whole milk powders.

In 2016, its range was extended to include organic milk at the Awarua manufacturing site, on the Bluff Highway.

The company is 76 per cent owned by Talley's Group and 15 per cent by Singapore's Olam International.