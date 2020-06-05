This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Horticulture and Wine Analyst Hayden Higgins for a chat about a great vintage and a spot of duck shooting.

This week's top interviews are:

Brian Turner:

On the 84th birthday of a very iconic New Zealander who sadly passed away in 2017, we talk to another iconic Kiwi about a bestseller he wrote about the aforementioned. Plus we congratulate the well known author, poet and environmentalist for his recent Queens Birthday ONZM Honour.

Jane Smith:

A North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs who's concerned the government is moving us from social distancing to a socialist state.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM charges down the wicket and gets on the front foot over protests, getting to Level 1, the prospects of a snap election, the prospects of a coalition with Todd Muller, the ETS and why he is rural New Zealand's saviour.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on another positive Fonterra Global Dairy Trade auction (up 0.1 per cent, WMP plus 2.1 per cent) to kick off the 2020/21 season.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's Horticulture and Wine Analyst talks the fruit of the vine, a great vintage, the Hawkes Bay drought and duck shooting.

Judith Collins:

The gloves are off in the House and one of National's toughest toe-to-toe combatants has a bloody nose. But how did she get it? And will she tell us where all the bodies are buried when her new book is released in early July?