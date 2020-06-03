Store cattle prices remained mostly dismal despite the weekend's rain and lambs also eased at yesterday's Stortford Lodge sale.

The best of a big yarding of 10,000 lambs sold well but those showing the effects of the drought were harder to quit.

Lines of in-lamb capital stock ewes sold at a discount as most of them were lighter than desirable.

Although most of the cattle were hard work to sell, three lines of good charolais-cross weaner steers from Kaiwaka sold well.

Agents said that, although there was plenty of rain everywhere over the weekend, it was too late for grass growth to feed cattle.

Buyers for the 500 cattle and about 11,000 sheep came from Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Feilding and Waikato.

PRICES



Cattle - cows: Vic, M Halliwell Trust, Patoka, 10 m/a ang, rwb, av weight, 550kg, 182c/kg, $1005/head; nine ang, rwb , av weight, 435kg, 161c/kg, $700/head; Arohiwi Station, Puketitiri, seven R4 ang, vic, av weight, 464kg, 185c/kg, $860/head; Kaiwaka Hawke's Bay Ltd, 10 m/a ang, av weight, 473kg, 179c/kg, $850/head; R Meredith, Hatuma, nine here, rwb, av weight, 589kg, 176c/kg, $1040/head; Lockwood, Otamauri, 11 m/a sth dev, rwb, av weight, 596kg, 167c/kg, $1000/head; 10 m/a sth dev, rwb, av weight, 523kg, 157c/kg, $825/head.

Steers: G Hill, Richmond Rd, five R3 here-fries, av weight, 584kg, 262c/kg, $1540/head. R2, B and G Fox P/ship, Te Aute, 22 ang, av weight, 484kg, 275c/kg, $1335/head; A J Arnold and Co, Kaiwaka, 37 charo-cross, av weight, 474kg 269c/kg, $1275/head; C Edwards, Maraekakaho, eight here-cross, av weight, 357kg, 248c/kg, $885/head; Te Whangai P/ship, Rotohiwi, eight ang, av weight, 300kg, 233c/kg, $700/head; Karaka Farm, Kahuranaki, six here-cross, av weight, 307kg, 217c/kg, $670/head; Mangakuri Station, Kairakau, seven ang, av weight, 331kg, 217c/kg, $720/head; RCT Farming, Wakarara, 18 ang, av weight, 304kg, 229c/kg, $700/head. Wnr, A J Arnold and Co, Kaiwaka, 22 charo-cross, av weight, 258kg, 328x/kg, $850/head; 27 charo-cross, av weight, 234kg, 324c/kg, $760/head; 19 charo-cross, av weight, 219kg, 314c/kg, $690/head; Mt Erin Station, Middle Rd, 23 ang, av weight, 211kg, 325c/kg, $720/head; 17 ang, av weight, 211kg, 295c/kg, $635/head.

Bulls: Wnr, S and P Baker, Omakere, 22 fries, av weight, 142kg, 301c/kg, $430/head.

Heifers: R2, A J Pinfold Trust, Blackburn Rd, 22 here-fries, av weight, 452kg, 226c/kg, $1025/head; Mangakuri Station, Elsthorpe, 17 ang, av weight, 330kg, 193c/kg, $640/head; Cooper Family Trust, Pakipaki, 14 ang, av weight, 370kg, 283c/kg, $885/head; J and J Powdrell, Wairoa, five ang and ang-here, av weight, 356kg, 221c/kg, $790/head; eight ang-cross, av weight, 297kg, 176c/kg, $545/head; W Hartree, Apley Rd, seven ang, av weight, 354kg, 211c/kg, $750/head. Wnr, Freethlands, Salisbury Rd, 15 ang, av weight, 172kg, 254c/kg, $440/head; five ang, av weight, 146kg, 291c/kg, $425/head; A J Arnold and Co, Kaiwaka, 30 charo-cross, av weight, 233kg, 252c/kg, $590/head; 27 charo-cross, av weight, 218kg, 256c/kg, $560/head.

Sheep - ewes: (Sil) Glenview Farming, Tangoio, (all cap stock) 264 6th, $158; 100 6-th, $148; 235 m/s, $122; 249 4yr, $135; Moeangiangi Station, Waikare, all rwr, 264 m/a, $125.50; $126.50; 288 m/a, $110; 235 4yr, $101; 174 m/a, $93; C and J Lee, Kaiwaka, 202 m/a , rwr, $112.

Lambs: Knobloch Farming, Tamumu, 284 c/o, $133; 291 c/o, $118; 130 ewe, $94; 65 ewe, $74; Rissington Station, Rissington, 280 ram, $115; 173 ewe, $100; Carpenter Farming, Puketitiri, 125 c/o, $126; Airhill, Maraekakaho, 170 c/o, $120.50; C and J McLennan, Oueroa, 208 c/o, $119; J and S White Contracting, Patoka, 97 male, $116.50; 172 male, $104.50; Rangiora Farming Trust, Tutira, 173 c/o, $112; 90 c/o, $83.50; Papuni Station, Wairoa, 190 male, $120.50; 184 male, $110.50; 107 male, $100; 306 ewe, $112; 251 ewe, $106; Motere Station, Omakere, 294 weth $112; 199 weth, $101; 65 ewe, $101; Little Falls Station, Waihau, 152 ram, $125; Patoka Station, Patoka, 77 ram $109; 153 ewe, $99; Kaiwaka vendor, 85 ram, $100.50; 33 ram, $65; Waikare, Waimarama, 167 ram, $123; 168 ram, $111.50; CHB, Argyll, 253 male, $91; 182 male, $70; 182 male, $70; 170 ewe, $73; 51 ewe, $61; Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 127 male, $122.50; Apley Ltd, Rissington, 80 ram, $99; 46 ram, $79; 50 ewe, $97.

Hebron, Wairoa, 93 male, $122.50; 108 ewe, $99; 69 ewe, $86; Karaka Farm, Kahuranaki, 153 ram, $76; 82 ewe, $75.50; G and K Christison, Tutira, 34 male, $115; Glenbourne, Porangahau, 225 male, $86; Rachan Farm, Salisbury Rd, 59 male, $107.50; Kaiwaka HB Ltd, Kaiwaka, 83 c/o, $99.50; Mt Erin Station, Middle Rd, 40 male $129.50; 124 ewe, $103.50; Te Maire, Tourere, 54 c/o, $103; 83 ewe, $86; East Gorge Farm, Puketitiri, 91 c/o, $110; 66 ewe, $99; Alco, Pakipaki, 31 male, $110; Cooper Agriculture, Otane, 26 male, $98; Otoi Station, Putere, 216 ewe, $111; 133 ewe, $99; S and P Baker, Omakere, 97 ewe, $90; Kelvin Grove, Dannevirke, 146 ewe, $93; M O'Dwyer Trust, Tikokino, 86 ewe, $60.50; Te Whangai P/ship, Rotohiwi, 232 ewe, $86.50; 37 ewe, $89; B Chrystal, Tutira, 127 ewe, $101; 115 ewe, $83; Woodfield, Waipawa, 198 ewe, $87; 108 ewe, $84; Hafton Farming, Atiamuri, 90 ewe, $101; 91 male, $86.50; Kintail, Putorino, 156 ewe, $90; Carswell Farm, Puketitiri, 108 ewe, $105; M and L Whittle, Puketitiri, 58 ewe, $93; Hinerua Properties, Te Pohue, 61 m/s, $482.50; Riverview Farm, Dannevirke, 48 ewe, $105.

Prime sale

Lamb prices held but ewes were cheaper at the special prime sale on Tuesday. Usually there would be no prime sale on Queen's Birthday weekend but this was an catch-up sale after the seven-week Covid lockdown.

There were only small offerings of ewes and lambs and no cattle.

PRICES



Sheep - ewes: Slipe, good, $126 to $138.50; med, $100 to $120; lighter, $82 to $91; shorn, med, $108 to $111; woolly, good, $121 to $127.50; med, $90.50 to $106.50; light, $72.

Lambs: Male, $159, $178; ewe, $122 to $140.