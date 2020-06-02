Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Wairarapa beef breeder Bruce McKenzie who was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honour's List.

Jane Smith:

A North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs who's concerned the government is moving us from social distancing to a socialist state.

Dr. Doug Edmeades:

Is a Hamilton-based soil scientist who says the government's recent decision to cap nitrogen fertiliser inputs (at 190kg N/ha/yr) is doomed to failure because it ignores basic science.

Bruce McKenzie:

Greg Millar:

The National Manager of Fundraising for the IHC announces a new ambassador for IHC Calf & Rural Scheme, to follow in the huge footsteps of Sir Colin "Pinetree" Meads.

Will Purvis:

StockCo Capital's GM launches a new $1 billion agri-funding option to support growth in the dairy sector and provide an alternative option to traditional bank lending for farmers.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert makes a belated Tuesday appearance and we ask whether we can declare the drought over?