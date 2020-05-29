This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Melbourne-based Head of Research Tim Hunt, for a chat about the implications of Covid-19 on New Zealand's dairy, red meat and horticulture sectors.

This week's top interviews are:

Todd Muller:

On Tuesday (ahead of what turned out to be a bit of shocker for him) we caught up with National's new leader and our first question is "who the hell is David Bennett", his new agriculture spokesperson? We also discuss his front bench, raising the age of national super, going head-to-head with Jacinda in the House and going onto coalition with Winston.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says not all the claims being made about the benefits of organic and regenerative farming are justified.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM responds to Winston's desire to go straight to Level 1, plus we discuss the age of entitlement for national super, going head-to-head in the House against Todd Muller and just how few are doing the heavy lifting around the Cabinet table.

Tim Hunt:

We ask Rabobank's Melbourne-based Head of Research who the real Lucky Country is when it comes to the Covid-19 response. He also comments on a recent client webinar on looking at the implications of Covid on the dairy, red meat and horticulture sectors.

Shane Jones:

The self-titled Prince of the Provinces, alongside his beloved NZ First Leader, claims victory in the "watering down" of some of the Government's new freshwater reforms. He also takes aim, right between the eyes, at the controversial freshwater ecologist Dr. Mike Joy.

