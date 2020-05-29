Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked forestry with Shane Jones, Don Carson and Hamish Walker.

Shane Jones:

The self-titled Prince of the Provinces, alongside his beloved NZ First Leader, claims victory in the "watering down" of some of the Government's new freshwater reforms. He also takes aim, right between the eyes, at the controversial freshwater ecologist Dr. Mike Joy.



Don Carson and Hamish Walker:

Today's forestry panel features the PR man for the NZ Forrest Owners Association and National's Clutha Southland MP.

David Parker:

The Environment Minister defends his new freshwater reforms but we ask if he's in danger of driving farmers out of business?

Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood makes a cameo appearance to present this week's Tractor of the Week, or does he?

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool looks at an industry facing unprecedented challenges in the face of the Covid-19 economic downturn.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather - Rain on the way for NI dry areas. Lower SI tends to stay dry.